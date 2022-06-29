Indian Army on Wednesday released drone footage of a terrorist hideout being destroyed by security forces in the Nadihal area of Bandipora. LeT hybrid terrorist was arrested from here today.

Check Tweet:

#WATCH | J&K: Drone footage of terrorist hideout being destroyed by security forces in Nadihal area of Bandipora after LeT hybrid terrorist was arrested today. (Source: Army) pic.twitter.com/oz358tMa0Y — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

