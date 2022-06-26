Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Indian diaspora in Munich, Germany on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. He said Indians are proud of its democracy.

Watch Video:

#WATCH LIVE | PM Narendra Modi addresses members of the Indian community in Munich, Germany (Source: DD) https://t.co/LGqzqlC61y — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)