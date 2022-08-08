A video shared by news agency ANI on Monday, August 8 saw that huge debris rolling down from the mountain due to landslides near Bhawanagar. According to the report machines were deployed to clear debris on National Highway 05 which has been blocked for vehicular movement in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur.

#WATCH | National Highway 05 blocked after sudden landslides happened near Bhawanagar in Kinnaur of Himachal Pradesh. Machines deployed to clear the debris pic.twitter.com/LgNdSEYudL — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)