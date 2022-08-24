2 persons, suspected to be terrorists were killed in a landmine blast on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) on August 22. The bodies of the persons killed in blast were recovered today. "On Aug 22, suspicious movement of 2 terrorists from Pakistan-based terror orgs approx 150m on Indian side of LoC was detected. Blast was thereafter observed & it was assessed that they stepped over minefield. Later, bodies were seen. Today bodies recovered," said army sources.

