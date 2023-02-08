In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a leopard entered the premised of Ghaziabad court. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, several people were injured after the big cat entered the Ghaziabad district court premises in Uttar Pradesh. Efforts to catch the leopard are underway. Leopard Enters Ghaziabad District Court Premises, Several Reportedly Injured in Attack (Watch Video).

Leopard Enters Premises of Ghaziabad District Court:

#WATCH | Several people injured as leopard enters Ghaziabad district court premises in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/ZYD0oPTtOl — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)