In a bizarre incident, a leopard entered the Ghaziabad Court premises on Wednesday. Several people received injuries after a commotion took place inside the court premises after the big cat's entrance. The efforts to catch the big cat are underway. More details are awaited. Leopard Attack in Gujarat: Big Cat Kills 3-Year-Old Girl in Mervadar Village of Rajkot (Watch Video).

Leopard Enters Ghaziabad District Court:

Uttar Pradesh | Several people injured as leopard enters Ghaziabad District court premises Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

Several Injured:

Developing story: Several persons injured as Leopard enters Ghaziabad district court premises. pic.twitter.com/MDZEamj9Z1 — Anupam Thapa (@anupamthapa) February 8, 2023

