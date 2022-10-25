US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a Diwali reception at the White House. This was the biggest diwali reception held at the White House. More than 200 eminent Indian Americans reportedly attended the reception at the East Room and witnessed some enthralling cultural events, including performances by sitarist Rishab Sharma and the dance troupe The Sa Dance Company. United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Indian-origin person to hold the post, recollected celebrating Diwali with her grandparents as a child at the event.

Diwali Celebrations At White House:

