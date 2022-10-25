US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a Diwali reception at the White House. This was the biggest diwali reception held at the White House. More than 200 eminent Indian Americans reportedly attended the reception at the East Room and witnessed some enthralling cultural events, including performances by sitarist Rishab Sharma and the dance troupe The Sa Dance Company. United States Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Indian-origin person to hold the post, recollected celebrating Diwali with her grandparents as a child at the event.

Diwali Celebrations At White House:

#WATCH | US President Joe Biden, First lady Jill Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris celebrate the festival of #Diwali at the White House pic.twitter.com/WPOOYSW2zo — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

In celebration of the Festival of Lights, President Biden and the First Lady hosted a Diwali reception at the White House. pic.twitter.com/3kGqCgEebK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 25, 2022

To everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights here in the United States and around the world, happy Diwali! pic.twitter.com/0DPlOaqhMO — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 24, 2022

