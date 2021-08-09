West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was spotted dancing and playing a drum at an event organised in Jhargram in West Bengal on Monday. The event was organised on the occasion of World Tribal Day 2021. The special day aims at promoting and protecting the rights of the world's indigenous population. The World Tribal Day is observed on August 9 every year from 1994.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dances, plays a drum at an event organised on the occasion of #WorldTribalDay2021 in Jhargram pic.twitter.com/fFHNDG8JQa — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

