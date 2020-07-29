World Tribal Day or International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is annually observed on August 9. The day is observed in order to promote and protect the rights of the world’s indigenous population, acknowledging their achievements and contributions to improving world issues such as environmental protection. India, as a country has seen several tribal movements across states demanding their rights and also protecting to save the environment. Ahead of World Tribal Day 2020, netizens on Twitter are trending #09AugustNationalHoliday is one of the top hashtags. Reason? They demand that August 9, as a celebration of World Tribal Day should be declared as a national holiday in the country, honouring the tribes in the Indian subcontinent.

Adivasi is the collective term for the tribes of India. Far from the contemporary trend and economic development, they own their identity as Adivasi, having their own language, religion, festivals, cuisine, dance and music. The lively tableau of the tribal community in our country stretches from the remote villages in the Himalayan region to the southern and also to the farthest corner of North East to the dunes of Rajasthan. But very less is known about them. Tribal Artists Make Traditional Rakhis in Jharkhand.

With tweets and images of the tribal communities, social media users request the Indian and state governments to declare World Tribal Day as a national holiday. The aim behind the #09AugustNational Holiday is also to increase awareness about the Adivasis, their cultures and traditions and protect their rights as they are equally important as a community for the nation’s development. Below, in this article, check out the tweets and reactions as to how and why people demand World Tribal Day to be declared as a national holiday.

Tribal culture 1.Simple sustainable life style 2. Living in harmony with nature 3. Nature worship On this day,the UNO constituted a Working Group which met on 9 August 1982 & announced 9 August to be celebrated as World Tribal Day every year #09AugustNationalHoliday pic.twitter.com/eBBIDZiftF — Dr.Jyoti Meena🇮🇳✍️ (@JyotiM_Dr) July 29, 2020

The culture, civilization and beauty of India have patronized by the tribal people since ancient times.Therefore, I storgly support that the tribal day celebrated on 9 August should be declared a National Holiday. #09AugustNationalHoliday — Dr.Jyoti Meena🇮🇳✍️ (@JyotiM_Dr) July 29, 2020

Nature and tribal complement each other. When one ends, there can be a crisis on the existence of the other, so both have to be saved. so it is humble request #09AugustNationalHoliday pic.twitter.com/Z25kUfmGQr — Pawan Meena (@PawanNmd) July 29, 2020

To save nature, it is very important to conserve nature, awareness should be created in every nature loving person, water forest should conserve the land, promote it so that future human life is protected. #09AugustNationalHoliday — Piyush Kumar (@i_piyushkumar) July 29, 2020

On 9 August, the entire nation should be declared a national holiday on "World Adivasi_Divas".#09AugustNationalHoliday — नैतिक मीना (@naitikmewal) July 29, 2020

Tribal Nature is worshiped.They worship all the creatures found in nature, animals, mountains, rivers, streams,fields and they believe that every single piece of nature ‍ Life happens in you Announce the holiday on 9 August in honor of the tribals. #09AugustNationalHoliday — Dr.Jyoti Meena🇮🇳✍️ (@JyotiM_Dr) July 29, 2020

The date for World Tribal Day recognises the first meeting of the United Nations Working Group on Indigenous Populations in Geneva in 1982. As of now, no authorities or any government officials have reacted to the viral hashtag #09AugustNationalHoliday, as the hashtag continues to grow online.

