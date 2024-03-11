Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, March 11, extended support to education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, who is observing a 21-day-long hunger strike related to climate issues in Ladakh. Taking to X, Arvind Kejriwal shared a tweet of Sonam Wangchuk and said, "We are with you and the people of Ladakh." The Delhi CM said that this is very serious and unacceptable how the centre has cheated Ladakh. In his post on X, Sonam Wangchuk, who is observing ClimateFast in Ladakh said that his fight is not just for Ladakh but also to heal the trust deficit in India. "Ladakh was promised #6thSchedule Safeguards twice in election manifestos but now the Govt backtracked after winning 2 elections," Sonam Wangchuk said. Sonam Wangchuk Urges People To Spread Word About ClimateFast in Ladakh, Says 'Mainstream Indian Media Cares More About Seema Haider' (Watch Video).

We Are With You and the People of Ladakh

We are with you and the people of Ladakh. This is very serious and absolutely unacceptable how the centre has cheated Ladakh. https://t.co/GFDIU5uX8u — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)