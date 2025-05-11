The Indian Armed Forces on Sunday confirmed that several Pakistani jets were downed during recent cross-border hostilities under Operation Sindoor. In a press briefing, officials said Pakistani aircraft were intercepted and prevented from breaching Indian airspace. While the exact number of jets downed is still under assessment, this marks the first official statement addressing the intense speculation surrounding aerial engagements during the operation targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK. Operation Sindoor Update: Pakistan Army Reported To Have Lost 35 To 40 Personnel Between May 7-10, Says India (Watch Video).

Indian Armed Forces Confirm Pakistani Jet Losses

#WATCH | Delhi: #OperationSindoor | DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai says "...Some of the air fields and dumps saw repeated attacks in waves from the air. All were thwarted. The Pakistan Army has reported to have lost approximately 35 to 40 personal in artillery and small arms… pic.twitter.com/A3i9PL9MVR — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

