In a joint tri-service press briefing on Sunday, the Indian Armed Forces disclosed that 35 to 40 Pakistan Army personnel were killed between May 7 and 10 during precision strikes launched under Operation Sindoor. The strikes, executed in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeted major terror hubs and military installations in Pakistan and PoK. DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai stated that the operation inflicted heavy damage on terror infrastructure and supporting forces. Senior officials from the Army, Navy, and Air Force reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. India also released exclusive videos showing the missile impacts on target sites. Operation Sindoor Update: India Releases Videos of Missile Impact on Terrorist Camps in Pakistan, Says Over 100 Terrorists Killed Including Those Involved in Pulwama Attack and Kandahar Hijacking.

Operation Sindoor Update

#WATCH | Delhi: #OperationSindoor | DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai says "...Some of the air fields and dumps saw repeated attacks in waves from the air. All were thwarted. The Pakistan Army has reported to have lost approximately 35 to 40 personal in artillery and small arms… pic.twitter.com/A3i9PL9MVR — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

