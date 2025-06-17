Heavy rain lashed Delhi and the NCR on Tuesday, June 17, bringing much-needed relief from the heatwave but triggering waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. A viral video showed rainwater seeping into Terminal 1 of IGI Airport, with staff seen clearing the water inside the terminal. The downpour, accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms, hit areas including AIIMS, Qutub Institutional Area, and Connaught Place, leading to widespread inconvenience. Delhi-NCR Rains: Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of National Capital; IMD Issues Red Alert and Safety Advisory for Public (Watch Videos).

Water Enters IGI Airport Terminal 1 As Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi

VIDEO | Delhi Rains: Water enters IGI Airport Terminal 1 as heavy rain lashes the capital. Inside visuals (Source: Third Party)#RainAlert #DelhiRains (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/J2nJjfxeJ2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)