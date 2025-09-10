India’s major cities are set to witness mixed weather conditions today. The IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, offering some relief from the heat but also likely causing traffic snarls. Delhi may see cloudy skies with chances of drizzle in isolated areas, while Kolkata is expected to receive scattered showers. Hill stations like Shimla could experience light rain, adding to the chill in the air. Temperatures are likely to remain moderate across most regions, with humidity levels staying high in coastal cities. Residents are advised to keep umbrellas handy. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: MeT Department Predicts Heavy Rain Across State; Check Which Districts Will Be Affected.

