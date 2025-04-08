The Supreme Court on Monday provided significant relief to the West Bengal government by overturning the Calcutta High Court’s order directing a CBI probe into the creation of supernumerary teaching posts in state-run schools. The move comes as part of the larger controversy surrounding the state’s school recruitment scam. A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud clarified that the apex court’s decision is limited strictly to the issue of creating these additional posts. The court noted that while the Calcutta High Court's order went beyond the core subject of its original challenge, the main recruitment-related CBI investigation would remain unaffected. The West Bengal government had earlier approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's decision, arguing that the CBI probe into the creation of posts was unwarranted and outside the scope of the original case.

Supreme Court Relief for Mamata Banerjee, Quashes CBI Probe

#BREAKING: The Supreme Court granted relief to the West Bengal CM Mamata government by quashing the Calcutta High Court's order for a CBI probe into the creation of supernumerary teaching posts. However, the court clarified that this decision is limited to the post-creation issue… pic.twitter.com/kPBeojKCXR — IANS (@ians_india) April 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)