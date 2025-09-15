The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra took a sly dig at the media house Times of India (TOI) for inviting citizens to send wishes for PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. "Where are we @timesofindia- North Korea? Do your knees not hurt scraping the floor for so long?, (sic)" Mahua Moitra posted on X, along with the screenshot of the TOI ad. According to the media outlet, those who want to wish PM Modi on his 75th birthday can either do so through the outlet’s website or by calling the Times Response associates. “This is an opportunity to celebrate India’s visionary leader on an important milestone of his life. Send your wishes to the prime minister through The Times of India publications,” the TOI ad read. Combined Commanders' Conference: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Key Defence Meet in Kolkata; Focus on Reforms, Integration, Modernisation.

TOI Becomes Greeting Card for PM Modi's 75th Birthday

As Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji turns 75, The Times of India provides a platform to wish him on his birthday with your special message. To send in your wishes, log on to: https://t.co/A3Y4Aa3VnA pic.twitter.com/6ddZS37KBC — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) September 13, 2025

‘Where Are We, North Korea?’: Mahua Moitra

Where are we @timesofindia - North Korea? Do your knees not hurt scraping the floor for so long? pic.twitter.com/8B14l56x6W — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 15, 2025

