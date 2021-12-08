According to sources, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was the pilot of the Indian Air Force Helicopter, IAF Mi-17V5, that

crashed with 14 personnel on board in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris District on Wednesday. Indian Army Helicopter Crash: Chopper Carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat, Other Senior Defence Officials Crashes In Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris District (Watch Video).

Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was pilot of the Mi-17V5 which crashed with 14 personnel on board including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. He is the Commanding Officer of the 109 Helicopter Unit: Sources — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

