Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed his government’s Digital India initiative while addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Bettiah region on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. In his speech, PM Modi said, “The world is discussing Digital India. A lot of developed nations do not have the digital infrastructure that Bettiah has. When the foreign leaders meet me, they ask me how I did all of this so fast. I tell them that this is not done by Modi, it is done by the youth of India.” Modi has only given the guarantee of supporting each and every youth. Modi's guarantee means the guarantee of fulfilling the guarantee, he further added. Bettiah: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of Development Projects Worth Rs 12,800 Crores in Bihar (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public Rally in Bihar’s Bettiah

#WATCH | Bettiah, Bihar: At a public rally PM Modi says, "The world is discussing Digital India. A lot of developed nations do not have the digital infrastructure that Bettiah has. When the foreign leaders meet me, they ask me how I did all of this so fast. I tell them that this… pic.twitter.com/96aUAGBqsQ — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

