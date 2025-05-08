A woman customer in Pune was shocked to discover a live worm in a dhokla packet purchased from the popular Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale outlet. The incident occurred earlier this week and quickly went viral after the woman shared a video online. The clip sparked public outrage, raising concerns over food safety and hygiene standards at the renowned brand. Authorities are expected to investigate the matter following growing social media backlash. Madhya Pradesh: Man Finds Insects and Live Worm in Pizza in Shahdol, Viral Video Surfaces.

Worm in Dhokla

