A food policing incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, where a Bajrang Dal leader stopped a Blinkit delivery boy from delivering chicken to a customer. The Bajrang Dal leader told the delivery boy that no one should eat non-veg during Sawan (Shravan). A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the 2-minute 54-second video clip, two Bajrang Dal members are seen stopping a Blinkit rider who was out to deliver an order in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad. The video then proceeds to show the two men asking the rider for his name and then directing him to show the items he is delivering. As the rider complies, the two men spot a non-vegetarian item in the order. "You are a Hindu, and you're doing (delivering a non-veg item) this – aren't you ashamed?" the Bajrang Dal leader is heard telling the rider. As the video moves further, the Bajrang Dal leader goes on to tell the rider to call the customer and talk to her. As the call begins, the vigilante is seen advising the customer not to eat non-vegetarian food during Sawan. However, as the customer identifies her religion as Christian, the vigilante is seen allowing the rider to proceed with the delivery. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday, July 22. Meanwhile, Ritesh Tripathi, ACP of Kotwali, said that a team has been formed to investigate the matter. "We have not received any complaint over the incident till now," the ACP added. ‘We Are Serving Only Veg’: KFC Puts Up Notice After Hindu Raksha Dal Members Forcefully Shut Outlet in Ghaziabad Over Meat Sale During Sawan.

Bajrangdal Leader Stops Blinkit Delivery Boy From Delivering Chicken to Customer

In Ghaziabad, UP, a Bajrangdal leader stopped a Blinkit delivery boy from delivering Chicken to a customer, saying no one should eat Non-veg during Sawan He got the tip from a Bajrangdal member who works at Blinkit This is what 11 years of Modi rule has done to India 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/ejAY8cU2f7 — 🐧 (@DrJain21) July 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)