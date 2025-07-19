A KFC outlet in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has put up a notice reading “We Are Serving Only Veg” after members of the Hindu Raksha Dal staged a protest demanding a ban on non-vegetarian food during the holy Hindu month of Sawan. The protest, caught on camera, showed saffron flag-waving members shouting slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Mahadev” as they forcefully pulled down the shutter of the restaurant. One video shows the group posing outside the shut outlet while chanting religious slogans. The viral incident has sparked debate online, while the KFC outlet’s move appears to be a damage-control response to avoid further confrontations. Ghaziabad: KFC, Nazeer Foods Forced To Shut Down by Hindu Raksha Dal Activists for Allegedly Serving Non-Veg Food During Sawan, FIR Registered (Watch Videos).

KFC Puts Up Notice Outside Outlet

Notice pasted on the entrance of KFC outlet in Ghaziabad where members of Hindu Raksha Dal had created ruckus and pulled down shutter. pic.twitter.com/7pbZesxIPn — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 19, 2025

