In response to multiple opposition leaders alleging the "hacking" of their Apple devices, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Modi government, asserting, "Very few people are fighting against this, but we are not scared. You can do as much (phone) tapping as you want, I don't care. If you want to take my phone, I will give it to you." This statement follows reports of several opposition MPs receiving warnings of possible state-sponsored attacks on their iPhones. Mahua Moitra, Shashi Tharoor, Asaduddin Owaisi and Other Leaders Get Apple Warning That 'State-Sponsored Attackers May Be Targeting Your iPhone'.

'We Are Not Scared', Says Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH | Delhi: On multiple opposition leaders allege 'hacking' of their Apple devices, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "...Very few people are fighting against this but we are not scared. You can do as much (phone) tapping as you want, I don't care. If you want to take my phone, I… pic.twitter.com/ioUowf4Pe8 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

