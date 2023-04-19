Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray claimed on Tuesday that most road and bridge projects in Mumbai are on hold as normal suppliers of gravel haven't delivered any for the past two weeks. In a recent tweet, he asked the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to clarify new timelines for the construction work. Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray Dares Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to Contest Election Against Him in Worli.

Construction Work Stopped, Claims Aaditya Thackeray

It’s shocking to hear that most road and bridge works across Mumbai are virtually shut due to the lack of gravel supply from regular suppliers for over 2 weeks. Informally there has been talk that someone from the CM- Corrupt Man’s close circles has pressurised all suppliers to… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 18, 2023

