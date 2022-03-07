ABP-C Voter exit poll results of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa And Manipur will be declared after 7 PM today. Voting for assembly polls 2022 for all phases in five states has ended. Watch live streaming for predictions for Assembly Elections 2022 here.

Live Streaming of Exit Poll Results 2022 by ABP-C Voter:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)