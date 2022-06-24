Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Sanjay Bhosale, deputy district chief of Shiv Sena from Maharashtra's Satara on Friday arrived in Guwahati and urged party MLA Eknath Shinde to return to 'Matoshree'. "Shiv Sena has given a lot to its MLAs. They should return to Matoshree," he said.

Check tweet:

Assam | Sanjay Bhosale, deputy district chief of Shiv Sena from Maharashtra's Satara, arrives in Guwahati, urges party MLA Eknath Shinde to return to 'Matoshree' Shiv Sena has given a lot to its MLAs. They should return to 'Matoshree', he says. pic.twitter.com/GiF7D7qBSF — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)