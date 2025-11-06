The Congress has accused former Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Kumar Sinha of voting twice, once in Delhi and again in Bihar, during the 2025 Assembly elections on Thursday, November 6. The party shared a photo collage of the posts made by Sinha on social media, claiming it shows the former MP casting his vote in both locations. The controversy comes amid ongoing opposition allegations of electoral malpractice and vote manipulation against the Election Commission and the BJP. Neither Rakesh Sinha nor the Election Commission has yet responded to the accusations. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 Polling: 60.13% Voter Turnout Recorded on 121 Seats Till 5 PM; Begusarai Records Highest With 67.32%.

Congress Accuses Former BJP MP Rakesh Sinha of Voting Twice in Delhi and Bihar

