Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the BJP-led NDA’s sweeping triumph in the Bihar assembly election 2025, calling it a “victory of good governance” as results on Friday showed the alliance leading or winning around 200 of 243 seats. PM Modi said, “Victory of development has been achieved. Victory of the spirit of public welfare has been achieved. Victory of social justice has been achieved.” Expressing gratitude to the people of Bihar, he added, “My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar.” He congratulated CM Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha, saying the people endorsed the NDA’s track record and vision for Bihar’s progress. Bihar Election Result 2025: Amit Shah Hails NDA’s Landslide as ‘Victory of Every Bihari Who Believes in Developed Bihar’.

Narendra Modi Hails NDA’s Historic Bihar Win

यह ‘विकसित बिहार’ में विश्वास रखने वाले हर बिहारवासी की जीत है। जंगलराज और तुष्टीकरण की राजनीति करने वाले किसी भी भेष में आएँ, उन्हें लूटने का मौका नहीं मिलेगा। जनता अब सिर्फ और सिर्फ ‘Politics of performance’ के आधार पर जनादेश देती है। श्री @narendramodi जी, श्री @NitishKumar… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 14, 2025

एनडीए ने राज्य का चौतरफा विकास किया है। लोगों ने हमारे ट्रैक रिकॉर्ड और राज्य को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने के हमारे विजन को देखकर हमें भारी बहुमत दिया है। मैं मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार जी और एनडीए परिवार के हमारे सहयोगी चिराग पासवान जी, जीतन राम मांझी जी और उपेंद्र कुशवाहा जी को इस… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2025

आने वाले समय में हम बिहार के विकास, यहां के इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर और राज्य की संस्कृति को नई पहचान देने के लिए बढ़-चढ़कर काम करेंगे। हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि यहां की युवा शक्ति और नारी शक्ति को समृद्ध जीवन के लिए भरपूर अवसर मिले। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of PM Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

