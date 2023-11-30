CNX Exit poll has released the exit poll results of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023. As per the IndiaTV-CNX exit poll, there will be a close contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. According to the survey, Congress is expected to win 46 to 56 seats, while the saffron party is likely to emerge victorious on 30 to 40. The state of Chhattisgarh went to polls in two phases on November 7 and November 17. Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results 2023 by India Today-Axis My India: Hung Assembly Predicted With Edge to Congress; Check Seat-Wise Details.

CNX Predicts Tight Contest

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)