In the final round of voting for the 153-Dahisar constituency, Manisha Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, securing a total of 98,587 votes. Chaudhary defeated her rival, Vinod Ghosalkar, who garnered 54,258 votes. The total vote count for the constituency reached 160,392, marking a significant victory for the BJP candidate in this closely watched race. Vasai Election Result 2024: VBA Strongman Hitendra Thakur Trumped by BJP’s Sneha Dube Pandit by Over 3,000 Votes in Maharashtra Polls.

BJP's Manisha Chaudhary Wins with 98,587 Votes

In the final round for the 153-Dahisar constituency, the total vote count reached 160,392. Manisha Chaudhary of the BJP secured 98,587 votes, defeating Vinod Ghosalkar, who garnered 54,258 votes. #ElectionResults #ElectionResults2024 #MaharashtraElection2024… — Mid Day (@mid_day) November 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)