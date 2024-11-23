BJP's Sneha Dube Pandit emerged victorious with 93,745 votes in a tight contest against VBA Chief Hitendra Thakur for the Vasai assembly seat in Maharashtra elections 2024. Thakur received 74,400 votes and lost the bastion by 3,153 votes. Vijay Patil of Congress bagged 62,324. Soon after Pandit claimed victory, her supporters started the celebrations. A video of their celebrations has surfaced on social media. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live News Updates: MahaYuti Looks Set To Form Government, Race for CM Post Begins.

Vasai Election Result 2024

