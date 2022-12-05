With the second and last phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 coming to an end, India Today-Axis My India is live streaming the exit polls results 2022 of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 from 6 pm onwards. The exit poll results of India Today-Axis My India are being live streamed on the YouTube channel of India Today. The exit polls will indicate who is likely to form government in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Elections for the 68 seats of Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12 whereas people of Gujarat voted in two phases with 89 seats going to polls on December 1 and voting on remaining 93 seats concluding today. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are the challengers to the ruling BJP in both the states of Gujarat and Himachal. Election Commission prohibits exit polls during the polling window. Watch India Today-Axis My India exit poll results 2022 live streaming below. Exit Poll Results 2022 Live News Updates: Check Latest Predictions for State Assembly Election in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

Watch India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll Live Streaming:

