Ahmedabad, December 5: The exit poll results of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections 2022 will be released by different news channels this evening. While the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12, Gujarat went to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The exit poll results will predict whether the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains power in both the states. Catch live news updates on exit poll results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh released by ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today-Aix My India, Times Now, News24-Today's Chanakya, Republic TV, Zee News, India TV etc. ABP News Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Streaming: Watch Predictions for State Assembly Elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh.

Polling in Himachal Pradesh to elect the 68-member assembly witnessed over 75 percent voter turnout. There are 412 candidates in the fray including 24 women. While the main contest is between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also trying its luck in the state. In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP had won 44 seats, whereas the Congress bagged 21. The CPM won one seat and two independent candidates were also elected. Stay here for live news updates on exit poll results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022. News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Streaming: Watch Predictions for State Assembly Elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh.

Gujarat also witnessed a triangular electoral contest between the BJP, Congress and AAP. In the first phase of polls on December 1, the polling was held on 89 seats for which 788 candidates are in the fray. Voting on the remaining 93 seats, for which 833 candidates are in the fray, was held today. Of the 182 seats of Gujarat assembly, the BJP had won 99 seats in 2017, whereas the Congress bagged 77 seats. Will the BJP be able to retain power in Gujarat? Will the Congress wrest power? Will the AAP spring a surprise again? The exit poll results will certainly give us a hint.

While the exit polls results will be out this evening, the final results of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections will be declared on December 8. We are hosting live blog on the exit poll and we will be providing instant and accurate live news updates on Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly election results 2022 on December 8.