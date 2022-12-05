According to exit poll results of most news channels, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to retain power in Gujarat. The Congress is projected to remain on second spot. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is unlikely to touch double digits. In Himachal Pradesh, most surveys predicted BJP's victory. However, two exit poll results (Aaj Tak and News24-Today's Chanakya) projected a close contest between the BJP and Congress. The AAP is nowhere in the scene, as per the exit poll results.
According to the ABP-CVoter exit poll results, the BJP is projected win between 128 and 140 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly. The AAP is likely to win between 3 and 11 seats, while the Congress may bag between 31 and 43 seats. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP looks likely to win between 33 and 41 seats in the 68-seat assembly where the majority mark is 35. In contrast, the main opposition Congress appears likely to win between 24 and 32 seats.
The BJP is most likely to retain power in Gujarat and the Congress to remain on second position, according to the exit poll results declared by Republic-PMARQ and TV9 Gujarati. The BJP may win 128-148 seats, the Congress 30-42 and the AAP 0-3, said the Republic-PMARQ exit poll results. As per the exit poll results of TV9 Gujarati, the BJP is likely to win 125-130 seats, the Congress 40-50 and the AAP 3-5.
There will be a close contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022. According to Republic-PMARQ exit poll results, the BJP is likely to win 34-39 seats, whereas the Congress may bag 28-33 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is unlikely to leave any impact, said the exit poll results of Republic-PMARQ.
The Aam Aadmi Party or AAP is likely to win more than 150 out of 250 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), said Aaj Tak and Times Now surveys. According to Times Now exit poll results, the AAP is likely to win 146-156 seats in the MCD elections 2022. The BJP is projected to bag 84-94 and the Congress 6-10 seats. Aaj Tak exit poll results showed the AAP may win 149-171 seats and the BJP 69-91 seats. The Congress party is unlikely to touch double digits in MCD elections.
News channels will first reveal their exit poll results for the MCD election 2022. Then, they will move to the exit poll results for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections.
Who will win the assembly election in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat? Will it be the BJP or the Congress or the AAP? Exit poll results ahead of the final results will be out shortly. Stay with us for instant live updates on the exit poll results.
Ahmedabad, December 5: The exit poll results of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections 2022 will be released by different news channels this evening. While the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12, Gujarat went to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The exit poll results will predict whether the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains power in both the states. Catch live news updates on exit poll results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh released by ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today-Aix My India, Times Now, News24-Today's Chanakya, Republic TV, Zee News, India TV etc. ABP News Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Streaming: Watch Predictions for State Assembly Elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh.
Polling in Himachal Pradesh to elect the 68-member assembly witnessed over 75 percent voter turnout. There are 412 candidates in the fray including 24 women. While the main contest is between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also trying its luck in the state. In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP had won 44 seats, whereas the Congress bagged 21. The CPM won one seat and two independent candidates were also elected. Stay here for live news updates on exit poll results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022. News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Streaming: Watch Predictions for State Assembly Elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh.
Gujarat also witnessed a triangular electoral contest between the BJP, Congress and AAP. In the first phase of polls on December 1, the polling was held on 89 seats for which 788 candidates are in the fray. Voting on the remaining 93 seats, for which 833 candidates are in the fray, was held today. Of the 182 seats of Gujarat assembly, the BJP had won 99 seats in 2017, whereas the Congress bagged 77 seats. Will the BJP be able to retain power in Gujarat? Will the Congress wrest power? Will the AAP spring a surprise again? The exit poll results will certainly give us a hint.
While the exit polls results will be out this evening, the final results of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections will be declared on December 8. We are hosting live blog on the exit poll and we will be providing instant and accurate live news updates on Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly election results 2022 on December 8.