Jagannath Pahadia, Former Rajasthan CM, Dies of COVID-19

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Jagannath Pahadia passed away due to #COVID19. "I'm very shocked by his demise. He served the country as Governor & union minister too & he was among one of the veteran leaders in the country," tweeted Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/yBkdLs7dEd — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

श्री पहाड़िया हमारे बीच से कोविड की वजह से चले गए, उनके निधन से मुझे बेहद आघात पहुंचा है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस कठिन समय में सम्बल दें एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 19, 2021

Saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Shri Jagannath Pahadia Ji. In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)