The BJP has named Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla as the two deputy chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh after declaring Mohan Yadav as the chief minister on Monday, December 11. Devda has a previous experience as the state’s finance minister. The party has also chosen Narendra Singh Tomar, a senior leader and former Union Minister, to be the speaker of the house. Mohan Yadav To Be New Madhya Pradesh CM, No Fifth Stint for Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister.

Jagdish Devda, Rajendra Shukla To Be New Deputy CMs of MP

Mohan Yadav will be the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla to be the new Deputy Chief Ministers. Narendra Tomar will be the Speaker. @kritsween & @Gurjarrrrr share details.#MohanYadav #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/mbyhhhcH5o — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 11, 2023

Narendra Singh Tomar To Get Speaker Post

Big decision in Madhya Pradesh after legislature party meet: CM: Mohan Yadav (OBC) Deputy CM: Rajendra Shukla (Brahmin) Deputy CM: Jagdish Devda (SC) — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) December 11, 2023

