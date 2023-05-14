BJP candidate CK Ramamurthy defeated congress candidate Sowmya Reddy from the Jayanagar constituency. Taking to Twitter BJP MP Tejasvi Surya wrote “WE RECLAIM JAYANAGAR! OUR HUMBLE TRIBUTE TO SRI BN VIJAYAKUMAR SIR.” High drama ensued at the Jayanagar counting centre earlier after Though Congress party’s Sowmya was declared the winner around 7 pm, with a marginal lead of 180 votes, BJP workers claimed that there is a discrepancy in the votes counted. Jayanagar Election Result 2023: Ruckus at Counting Centre Over Recounting of Votes Following Sowmya Reddy's Reported Victory, DK Shivakumar Arrives at Scene (Watch Videos).

Jayanagar Election Result 2023

