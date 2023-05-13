Bengaluru, May 13: As the congress is celebrating the victory in Karnataka assembly elections 2023, there has been a ruckus at the counting centre in Jayanagar over recounting of votes following the victory of Sowmya reddy. DK Shivakumar arrived at the scene and even had a verbal altercation with security officials present at the spot as recounting is currently underway in Jayanagar.

Though Sowmya was declared winner by 180 votes at around 6 PM, just about an hour later, at 6:50pm, party workers arriving from the counting hall said there's still discrepancy in votes counted and votes are being recounted. Videos from the scene show congress MP DK Suresh trying to barge into the counting centre but was stopped by the officials present at the spot. He later engaged in an angry exchange with the security officials. Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka Election Results 2023 After Congress Win: 'Karnataka Mein Nafrat Ka Bazar Band Hua, Mohabbat Ki Dukaan Khuli Hai' (Watch Video).

Ruckus in Jayanagar

Congress MP DK Suresh tried to barge into the counting centre in Jayanagar. Angry exchange with police officers who stopped him. pic.twitter.com/mAWnDMrFzn — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) May 13, 2023

DK Shivakumar and Ramalinga Reddy have reached the counting centre in Jayanagar. They have been stopped by police outside the centre. pic.twitter.com/mG8fVsome0 — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) May 13, 2023

Earlier, R Ashok who had come with MP Tejasvi Surya was sent out of the polling station. One could hear cheering from the crowd outside. Ahead of DK Shivakumar's visit, Police forces were increased, additional CP East, M Chandrashekar asked for political persons to be cleared from the building. Karnataka Election Results 2023: ‘Mandate Against PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda’, Says Siddaramaiah As Congress on Course for Victory in Vidhan Sabha Polls (Watch Video).

Chants of DK filled the surroundings of the building. Police shut the door and gates. Slogans of BJP down down also emerged from the scene.

Access to entry was cut inside the centre was cut after the ruckus. Mediapersons were split between first and ground floor. The counting hall was on the second floor. When leaving from the centre, R Ashoka told ToI he was optimistic about the results. Surya meanwhile was immersed in his phone. And Ramalinga Reddy had already left earlier.

