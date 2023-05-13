The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 is underway. As per the initial trends, Congress candidate Siddaramaiah is leading from the Varuna assembly constituency. Siddaramaiah is up against BJP leader V. Somanna, a strong Lingayat leader. The final results are still awaited. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live News Updates: Congress Extends Lead to 100 Seats, BJP Ahead in 68; Counting Underway.

Siddaramaiah Leading From Varuna:

BREAKING : Initial trends as of 8.24 am for #KarnatakaElections2023 Siddaramaiah back in the lead in the seat of Varuna. Trends from Old Mysuru Region show BJP leading, Congress second and JDS trailing.#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 #KarnatakaPolls — Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) May 13, 2023

