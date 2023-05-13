13 May, 08:29 (IST)

The Congress party has extended its lead in 100 seats in Karnataka, according to reports. The BJP is reportedly ahead in 68 constituencies. The JDS has taken lead in 18 seats. These are initial trends. Final results are awaited. Counting of votes is still underway.

13 May, 08:14 (IST)

Initial trends are suggesting that both the BJP and Congress have taken lead in 32 seats each. There are 224 assembly seats in Karnataka and a party would require minimum 113 seats to form the government. Catch the Karnataka election results 2023 live news updates here.

13 May, 08:08 (IST)

Counting of votes has begun for the Karnataka election result 2023. Postal ballots are being counted. According to some reports, the BJP has taken initial lead on one of 224 seats. Stay here for live news updates on the Karnataka election result.

13 May, 07:46 (IST)

Strong rooms, where EVMs are kept under tight security, are being opened at counting centres across Karnataka. Counting of votes shall commence at 8 am. First, postal ballots will be counted. Catch Karnataka election results 2023 live news updates with us here.

13 May, 07:41 (IST)

Counting of votes for the Karnataka election results 2023 will be held at 36 centres across the state from 8 am today. More than 2,500 candidates are in the fray for 224 Karnataka Vidhan Sabha seats. Stay connected with us to catch instant and accurate Karnataka election result live news updates.

Bengaluru, May 13: The wait for Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 is over as the counting of votes is underway. The battle for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 raged in the final days of campaigning, with PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Amit Shah, and others holding public rallies in the state. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 by evening. LatestLY will provide live news updates on the Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023. Stay here and get the Karnataka election result 2023 live news updates.

The total voter turnout for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 was recorded at 72.8 percent. Melukote, a predominantly rural Assembly constituency in Karnataka’s Mandya, witnessed the highest voter turnout of more than 90 per cent. Considered a Janata Dal (Secular) bastion, the seat witnessed voter turnout in excess of 90 per cent in the 2018 Assembly elections as well. On the other hand, CV Raman Nagar, one of the 28 seats in the highly urbanised Bengaluru region, recorded the lowest turnout of just 47.4 per cent this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party has won this seat three times in a row. Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 at results.eci.gov.in: How to Check Constituency-Wise and Party-Wise Vidhan Sabha Results on ECI Website.

Most exit polls predicted that Congress would emerge as the largest party in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 by winning somewhere between 100 to 120 seats. The party may get a clear majority, or its tally could be a few seats short of the magic number. BJP, on the other hand, will be restricted to under 100 seats, the polls showed. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Asks ‘Leading’ Candidates To Reach Bengaluru As Precautionary Move.

According to the reports, both BJP and Congress on Friday amped up the vigilance, went into huddles and held strategy sessions on ways to keep the flock together, fearing horse trading. Reportedly, they also considered reaching out to independent candidates who are likely to win, as most exit polls predicted a neck-and-neck contest between the two parties. The Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 would be an interesting one as no incumbent government has come to the power in the state since 1985.