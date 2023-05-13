Bengaluru, May 13: The wait for Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 is over as the counting of votes is underway. The battle for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 raged in the final days of campaigning, with PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Amit Shah, and others holding public rallies in the state. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 by evening. LatestLY will provide live news updates on the Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023. Stay here and get the Karnataka election result 2023 live news updates.

The total voter turnout for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 was recorded at 72.8 percent. Melukote, a predominantly rural Assembly constituency in Karnataka’s Mandya, witnessed the highest voter turnout of more than 90 per cent. Considered a Janata Dal (Secular) bastion, the seat witnessed voter turnout in excess of 90 per cent in the 2018 Assembly elections as well. On the other hand, CV Raman Nagar, one of the 28 seats in the highly urbanised Bengaluru region, recorded the lowest turnout of just 47.4 per cent this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party has won this seat three times in a row. Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 at results.eci.gov.in: How to Check Constituency-Wise and Party-Wise Vidhan Sabha Results on ECI Website.

Most exit polls predicted that Congress would emerge as the largest party in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 by winning somewhere between 100 to 120 seats. The party may get a clear majority, or its tally could be a few seats short of the magic number. BJP, on the other hand, will be restricted to under 100 seats, the polls showed. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Asks ‘Leading’ Candidates To Reach Bengaluru As Precautionary Move.

According to the reports, both BJP and Congress on Friday amped up the vigilance, went into huddles and held strategy sessions on ways to keep the flock together, fearing horse trading. Reportedly, they also considered reaching out to independent candidates who are likely to win, as most exit polls predicted a neck-and-neck contest between the two parties. The Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 would be an interesting one as no incumbent government has come to the power in the state since 1985.