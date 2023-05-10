Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged people in Karnataka to come out in large numbers to vote for “good governance, development and prosperity in the state”. Taking to twitter he wrote, “On voting day, I urge our sisters and brothers of Karnataka to come out in large numbers to vote for good governance, development and prosperity in the state. Your one vote can ensure a pro-people and pro-progress govt that will continue to take the state to newer heights.” Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Polling Today: PM Narendra Modi Urges People, Especially Young and First Time Voters, to Vote in Large Numbers.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023:

