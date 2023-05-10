New Delhi, May 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Polling Today: Voting Begins in 224 Vidhan Sabha Seats Amid Tight Security, High Stakes for BJP and Congress.

Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress. The Janata Dal (Secular) is third main player in the contest. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Voter ID Card Lost? Here’s a List of Alternative Documents You Can Use to Cast Your Vote.

PM Modi Urges People of Karnataka To Vote

Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2023

