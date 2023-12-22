Congress has once again landed in controversy, after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah and state minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan were seen in a chartered flight while travelling to Delhi to seek drought relief for the state from central government. The video of the ministers travelling in the luxurious flight is doing rounds on social media, which has drawn the ire of the BJP. Reacting to the video, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slammed the centre and said "Ask Prime Minister What he travels in". Karnataka: BJP Criticises CM Siddaramaiah for Travelling in Private Jet Amid Drought Crisis (Watch Video).

Karnataka CM Reacts To Video:

Bengaluru: Responding to a question on the video of himself and Karnataka minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan travelling on a chartered flight, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says, "Ask BJP people in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels in." pic.twitter.com/3TvdXsSUZC — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

BJP Slams Congress:

On the one hand, Congress is pretending to crowdfund and didn’t even serve samosas in I.N.D.I Alliance meeting, on the other, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Cabinet Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Affairs in Karnataka Govt, is flaunting his pictures with CM Siddaramaiah in a private… pic.twitter.com/SkrLB5OdjI — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 22, 2023

