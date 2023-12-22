Indore, December 22: In a heinous act, seven youths, including two minors allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old school girl in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. The horrifying incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, December 19. Police have arrested five of the accused involved in the heinous act. As per reports, two minors were also part of the crime.

The Times of India reported that sources have told that the incident happened when the student had gone out for a stroll to Majhaghatiya area, located on the outskirts of Shahgarh town, on Tuesday evening. The girl was in the company of another girl and two boys in her evening walk. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 34-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped, Gang-Raped in Ashoknagar; Search on for Accused.

However, when they reached a deserted area, they were confronted by seven youths. They, reportedly began following the group of school girls after the encounter. The situation escalated as these individuals started hurling vulgar comments and video taping the young girls.

According to the publication, things became more serious after the harassment episode ended in sexual violence. However, police's swift action resulted in the arrest of five of the accused on Wednesday, while the status of the other two accused remains unknown. More details in connection with the case are awaited. Madhya Pradesh Horror: 12-Year-Old Girl, Semi-Naked and Bleeding After Rape, Seeks Help, Ignored by Bystanders; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

In another shocking incident, a 64-year-old widow was allegedly gang-raped and brutally assaulted by two to three youths in Trombay in northeast Mumbai. According to the complaint filed by the woman's daughter, her mother was abducted when she had gone to pray at a nearby temple. The miscreants forcefully took her to an isolated area and brutally raped her. They hammered her on her face and private parts and left her to die. The next day, a lady discovered the victim without clothes, begging for help. "The kind lady offered her clothes and alerted the police", the daughter wrote in her complaint.

