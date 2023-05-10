The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll Results have in its early trend shown that the ruling party BJP will win 16 seats in Coastal Karnataka. Besides BJP, the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll Results for the assembly elections in Karnataka have predicted 3 seats for the Congress party in Coastal Karnataka. The polling for 224 constituency seats in Karnataka took place today, May 10, while the counting of votes will be undertaken on May 13. India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Streaming: Watch Predictions for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.

Coastal Karnataka Prediction

Coastal Karnataka prediction as per #IndiaTodayExitPoll: 16 seats for BJP, 3 seats for Congress — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) May 10, 2023

