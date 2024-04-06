The Communist Party of India (CPI) released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at its party office in Delhi. General Secretary of CPI party D Raja and other prominent leaders unveiled the party manifesto on Saturday, April 6. Speaking on the occasion, D Raja said 'BJP has to be thrown out of power in order to save our Constitution, democracy and safeguard the federal structure and secular democratic fabric of our country". Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases Manifesto for Upcoming Polls, Promises Removal of 50% Reservation Cap, Caste Census, Legal MSP Guarantee (Watch Video).

CPI Releases Election Manifesto:

#WATCH | On the launch of the party manifesto, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI) D Raja says, "If we want to save our Constitution, democracy, secular democratic fabric of our country, safeguard the federal system of governance and if we want to protect the… https://t.co/ti59LJX6XR pic.twitter.com/Q5R7UFVCW8 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

