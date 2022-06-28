Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to party MLAs in Guwahati, to come and discuss. Thackeray said, "Many of you are in touch with us, you're still in Shiv Sena at heart; family members of some MLAs have also contacted me & conveyed their sentiments to me..."

Check tweet:

