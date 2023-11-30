The North-Indian state is predicted to witness a regime change as Exit Poll 2023 Results by Jan Ki Baat gave an edge to the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). The ZPM will likely win 15 to 25 Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 seats. The ruling MNF is expected to win 10 to 14 seats. Congress could bag 5 to 9 seats, while the BJP could only win 0-2 seats. The Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 will be declared on December 3. Mizoram Exit Poll 2023 Results by ABP-CVoter, Aaj Tak-Axis My India Live Streaming: Who Will Win Mizoram? Watch Mizoram Assembly Elections Result Prediction To Know.

Mizoram Exit Poll 2023 Results by Jan Ki Baat

Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll: Nail-Biting Contest in M.P, BJP Dominance in Rajasthan, Congress Surge in Telangana & stronger than BJP in Chhattisgarh, regime change in Mizoram. https://t.co/YaKpZFHU7n#JanKiBaatExitPoll2023 @pradip103 #ElectionsWithPradeep — Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) November 30, 2023

