The counting of votes for the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 began at 8 pm today. As per the latest trends, the BJP has taken a massive lead and has already crossed the majority mark with 34 seats. NPF is leading on 17 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is ahead on 2 seats. Stay tuned for more updates. Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: Counting of Votes Begins, BJP-NDPP Leads on Over 30 Seats.

Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023:

NDA crossed majority in trends in Nagaland. BJP+ : 34 NPF : 17 INC : 2 NPF has performed way above everyone’s expectations. #AssemblyElections2023 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) March 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)