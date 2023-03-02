Kohima, March 2: The results for the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 will be declared today, March 2, 2023. The Election Commission of India will release the official results for Nagaland Legislative Assembly on their website. The Nagaland Vidhan Sabha poll result 2023 can be viewed on LatestLY. The elections for the Nagaland Legislative Assembly 2023 were held on February 16. Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Re-Polling To Be Conducted in Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon and Noklak, Says ECI.

Most of the exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are likely to win a second term in the northeastern state of Nagaland. Congress, however, is restricted to a single digit, exit polls predicted. NPF on the other hand is set to bag between 6-14 seats.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, February 28, ordered repolling at four polling stations in Nagaland’s Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon, and Tuensang districts. The re-poll will be held on Wednesday, March 1, from 7 am to 4 pm.