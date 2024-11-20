The Jharkhand state assembly elections 2024 concluded, with Phase 1 held on November 13 and Phase 2 on November 20. The Hemant Soren-led JMM and INDIA bloc alliance faces off against the BJP-led NDA, both vying for control. The NDTV Poll of Polls will try to predict the likely outcome before November 23 when the official results will be declared. Who will win the Jharkhand assembly elections? Watch the Jharkhand exit poll results on NDTV and know seat-wise predictions. The live streaming for the Jharkhand exit poll results is available below. Can EVMs Be Hacked or Tampered With? EC Rules Out Any Scope of EVM Tampering, Calls for Introspection by Exit Poll Agencies To Avoid ‘Distorted Expectations’.

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Streaming on NDTV

