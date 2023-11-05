The Congress on Sunday, November 5, announced a list of 21 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023. Shanti Dhariwal has been given a ticket from the Kota North Assembly Constituency. The party denied ticket to Dharmendra Rathore who is known to be a close confidante of CM Ashok Gehlot. The election for the 200-member Assembly will be held on November 25 and results will be announced on December 3. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Sixth List of 23 Candidates, Leaves Bharatpur Seat for RLD; Check Names of Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023

The candidates selected by the Central Election Committee of the party for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/jDx9eU7JeC — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) November 5, 2023

Rajasthan polls: Cong fields minister Shanti Dhariwal from Kota North seat, denies ticket to CM's confidante Dharmendra Rathore — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2023

